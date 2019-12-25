'Since and thoughtful': Shashi Tharoor hails Harsha Bhogle's articulate post on CAA-NRC protest

Bhogle said that instead of creating fear and driving wedges into the society, the youth of the country must be given wings to fly. Taking a jibe at the ruling party, he questioned their obsession with Pakistan who aren't even close to us in terms of economy.

"So why are we creating fear? Why are we driving wedges into society? Instead of giving this generation wings to fly, why are we putting a weight on their backs? Why are we obsessed about our neighbours when, as an economic entity, they aren't even in the same book, let alone on the same page as us?. We are shrinking our country by highlighting our differences and young India is telling us it isn't happy," he wrote.