'Since and thoughtful': Shashi Tharoor hails Harsha Bhogle's articulate post on CAA-NRC protest

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has hailed cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle's Facebook post on the CAA-NRC protests. Tharoor applauded Bhogle's appeal and called it 'sincere' and 'thoughtful'.
"Applause for @bhogleharsha on his sincere & thoughtful appeal to our rulers not to destroy the optimism of India’s quarter-century after 1991 by stoking fear, hatred & division instead of growth, freedom & prosperity," Tharoor wrote.
Earlier on Wednesday, Bhogle wrote a 749-word long post on Facebook in relation to the ongoing CAA-NRC protests.
"This is a great time to be a benevolent government; to think of education, of infrastructure, of technology; to remove barriers, to embrace openness, to free this beautiful generation to take India beyond where we think it can be," he wrote.
Bhogle said that instead of creating fear and driving wedges into the society, the youth of the country must be given wings to fly. Taking a jibe at the ruling party, he questioned their obsession with Pakistan who aren't even close to us in terms of economy.
"So why are we creating fear? Why are we driving wedges into society? Instead of giving this generation wings to fly, why are we putting a weight on their backs? Why are we obsessed about our neighbours when, as an economic entity, they aren't even in the same book, let alone on the same page as us?. We are shrinking our country by highlighting our differences and young India is telling us it isn't happy," he wrote.
The cricket commentator's post has been shared more than 7000 times and liked by more than 21,000 people.
