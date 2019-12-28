BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya loses his own Twitter poll, gets brutally trolled

Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell head Amit Malviya has lost his own Twitter poll on Saturday. On Friday morning, he had conducted a poll on veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

Malviya had written, "Rajdeep Sardesai should handle PR for ISIS." He had given four options for the Twitter users to vote- agree, strongly agree, disagree and he is irrelevant.

However when the poll ended on Saturday morning, 33% Twitter users voted for 'disagree' while 28% voted for 'agree' and 26% people voted for 'strongly disagree'. 13% users voted for 'he is irrelevant'. 144,287 Twitter users voted in the poll conducted by Malviya.