 BDO Offices Vandalised During SIR Hearing In West Bengal
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBDO Offices Vandalised During SIR Hearing In West Bengal

BDO Offices Vandalised During SIR Hearing In West Bengal

Two BDO offices in West Bengal’s Basanti and Sandeshkhali were vandalised on Tuesday during SIR hearings over alleged harassment and denial of acknowledgement slips despite Supreme Court instructions. Eyewitnesses said people lost their temper after officials arrived late and refused slips even after documents were submitted, leading to damage to chairs and computers.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 01:05 AM IST
article-image

Kolkata: Two BDO offices were vandalized on Tuesday during the hearing of SIR over alleged ‘harassment’ and ‘denial’ of acknowledgement slips despite instruction of the Supreme Court.

One incident took place at Basanti and another one took place at Sandeshkhali.

Eye witnesses at Basanti claimed that people standing for hearing had lost their temper due to alleged bad conduct of the officials and started vandalizing the chairs and computers.

“We were asked to visit the office by 9 am and the officials, who would conduct the hearing, arrived around 11:30 am. Despite court’s instructions and submission of genuine certificates we were not given acknowledgement slips. Some people got angry and started breaking furniture,” said a person who visited the area for hearing along with his entire family.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Infra News: Bellasis Flyover Completed In Record 15 Months, Set To Open After Railway NOC
Mumbai Infra News: Bellasis Flyover Completed In Record 15 Months, Set To Open After Railway NOC
Mumbai University Demonstrates Robotic Lake Cleaning At Nilje–Mauli
Mumbai University Demonstrates Robotic Lake Cleaning At Nilje–Mauli
Mumbai Sees Back-To-Back Fire Incidents On Highway & Commercial Site
Mumbai Sees Back-To-Back Fire Incidents On Highway & Commercial Site
BMC Pushes Eco-Friendly Maghi Ganeshotsav 2026, Artificial Ponds Mandatory
BMC Pushes Eco-Friendly Maghi Ganeshotsav 2026, Artificial Ponds Mandatory

The same thing was seen and echoed in Sandeshkhali where people were seen beating each other as well.

Read Also
'Won’t Harm Anyone': Mohammed Shami Urges Citizens To Participate In SIR Exercise
article-image

Also Watch:

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari called it the ‘plan’ of Trinamool Congress (TMC) to create unnecessary chaos in the state.

“SIR took place in this country many times after Independence. But this is the first time such violence is being seen during the exercise,” said Adhikari.

Notably, last week, BDO offices in Farakka, Murshidabad, and Chakulia, North Dinajpur, were vandalised.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BDO Offices Vandalised During SIR Hearing In West Bengal
BDO Offices Vandalised During SIR Hearing In West Bengal
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 20, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 20, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 20, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 20, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...
Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Tickets Sold Out Within Hours
Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Tickets Sold Out Within Hours
AI-171 Crash: US Senate Whistleblower Report Flags Long History Of Electrical Faults In Air India...
AI-171 Crash: US Senate Whistleblower Report Flags Long History Of Electrical Faults In Air India...