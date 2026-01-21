BDO Offices Vandalised During SIR Hearing In West Bengal

Kolkata: Two BDO offices were vandalized on Tuesday during the hearing of SIR over alleged ‘harassment’ and ‘denial’ of acknowledgement slips despite instruction of the Supreme Court.

One incident took place at Basanti and another one took place at Sandeshkhali.

Eye witnesses at Basanti claimed that people standing for hearing had lost their temper due to alleged bad conduct of the officials and started vandalizing the chairs and computers.

“We were asked to visit the office by 9 am and the officials, who would conduct the hearing, arrived around 11:30 am. Despite court’s instructions and submission of genuine certificates we were not given acknowledgement slips. Some people got angry and started breaking furniture,” said a person who visited the area for hearing along with his entire family.

The same thing was seen and echoed in Sandeshkhali where people were seen beating each other as well.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari called it the ‘plan’ of Trinamool Congress (TMC) to create unnecessary chaos in the state.

“SIR took place in this country many times after Independence. But this is the first time such violence is being seen during the exercise,” said Adhikari.

Notably, last week, BDO offices in Farakka, Murshidabad, and Chakulia, North Dinajpur, were vandalised.