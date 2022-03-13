Shashi Tharoor explains why Congress is worth reforming and reviving

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday shared a list showing the number of MLAs of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition parties across the country. The list shows Congress with the highest number of MLAs (753) among the Opposition parties, followed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (236) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (156).

Taking to Twitter, the Thiruvanthapuram MP wrote, "This is why @incindia remains by far the most credible of the national opposition parties. It’s also why it’s worth reforming & reviving."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, it looked like the list wasn't compiled recently as Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, which won 111 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, did not figure, though it did have some parties with less than 100 MLAs.

Meanwhile, Tharoor's tweet comes in the wake of Congress' dismal performance in the recently-held Assembly polls. The grand old party lost Punjab to the AAP, could not wrest Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur from the BJP and gave its worst performance in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.

After the crushing defeat in the Assembly polls, Tharoor had on Thursday said it is time to reaffirm the idea of India that the Congress has stood for and reform the party's organisational leadership in a manner that will reignite those ideas and inspire the people.

Tharoor, who is among the Group of 23 leaders, who wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, also said "change is unavoidable" for the party to succeed.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch Video: Congress Working Committee meets to discuss recent poll debacle in 5 states

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 07:26 PM IST