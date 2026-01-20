UAE President’s Brief India Visit Yields Key Defence, Energy And Investment Agreements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport in New Delhi | X/@narendramodi

The visit of Sultan Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to New Delhi raised some eyebrows because of its short duration. According to an MEA notice, the Emirati leader landed in the national capital at 4:25 pm, held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4:45 pm, and left the country by 6 pm.

MEA Clarifies Duration of Talks

However, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri later clarified during a special briefing that the discussions lasted over three hours, with Sheikh Zayed departing for Dubai at 7:30 pm.

Modi Welcomes ‘Brother’ at Airport

Prime Minister Modi, who went to the airport to greet Sheikh Zayed, wrote on X: “Went to the airport to welcome my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. His visit illustrates the importance he attaches to a strong India-UAE friendship. Looking forward to our discussions.”

MoUs Signed Across Key Sectors

The Emirati ruler, accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising members of the royal families of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, senior ministers and business leaders, signed several MoUs before departing. A joint statement outlining the outcomes was issued after the visit.

Defence, Energy and AI Cooperation Deepened

At the special briefing, Misri outlined key outcomes, including the signing of a Letter of Intent to work towards a Strategic Defence Partnership and another LoI to promote joint space infrastructure development. The UAE committed to investment in Gujarat’s Dholera Special Investment Region, covering an international airport, pilot training school, MRO facility, Greenfield port, smart urban township and rail connectivity projects.

Energy Supplies and Nuclear Cooperation

Civil nuclear cooperation will be explored under the SHANTI Act framework. On energy, the UAE agreed to supply 0.5 million metric tonnes annually, making it India’s second-largest LNG supplier. The UAE also committed high-level participation at New Delhi’s upcoming AI summit.