Ramachandra Rao's Alleged Viral Sleazy Videos: Karnataka Government Suspends DGP-Rank After Clips Show Him 'Kissing' Women In Office

Karnataka IPS Officer Ramachandra Rao suspended after viral video allegedly showed him 'Kissing' women in His office

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday (January 19) suspended Director General of Police (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao after several videos surfaced online purportedly showing him in an inappropriate position with women. In the unverified clips, the 1993-batch IPS officer could be seen hugging and kissing the women.

These clips appeared to have been shot in his office during working hours. The suspension order was issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) of the state. In the suspension order, the department said that Rao's act "caused embarrassment to the government".

Viral Video Allegedly Showing Ramachandra Roa WIth Women In His Office (Sensitive Content):

"Videos and news reports widely broadcast on public news channels and media platforms, it is observed that Dr K Ramachandra Rao, Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, has acted in an obscene manner which is unbecoming of a Government Servant and also causing embarrassment to the Government," the suspension order read.

The state government, in its order, said that Rao's conduct was in violation of the rule and it is prima facie satisfied to place the IPS officer under suspension.

"The State Government is prima facie satisfied that it is necessary to place Dr K. Ramachandra Rao, Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry," the order read.

As per the order, during his suspension, Rao cannot leave the headquarters without the written permission of the state government.

What Rao said:

Rao has termed all the allegations as "fabricated". After the videos surfaced online, the IPS officer rushed to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara's house to meet him. However, the state home minister did not meet him.

"I am shocked. It is all fabricated and a lie. The video is all false. I have no idea about it," Rao told reporters outside Parameshwara's residence, reported NDTV.

Siddaramaiah's Reaction:

After the clips went viral, Siddaramaiah assured action against the senior cop if he is proven guilty. He even said that disciplinary action would be initiated against Rao.

VIDEO | Karnataka: On a viral video allegedly showing DGP K. Ramachandra Rao inappropriately with women in his office, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) says, “We will investigate this matter and take disciplinary action. No one is above the law.”



(Full video available…

Rao's Stepdaughter Arrested In Gold Smuggling Case Last Year:

Notably, the senior IPS officer is the stepfather of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested in the gold smuggling case in March last year. In August last year, the state government withdrew the compulsory leave imposed on him following Ranya Rao's arrest.

He was appointed as the DGP for the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement.

Prior to assuming the role of the DGP for the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, he served as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.