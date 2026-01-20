 Kerala Man’s Suicide Case: Woman Booked For Abetment After Viral Bus Harassment Video In Kozhikode
Kerala Police registered a case against Shimjitha Musthafa after a 42-year-old man allegedly died by suicide following a viral video accusing him of sexual harassment during a bus journey. The case was filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after the victim’s family complained. The Kerala Human Rights Commission has also ordered a police probe.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
Police here on Monday registered a case against a woman in connection with the suicide of a 42-year-old man after she allegedly posted a video on social media accusing him of sexual harassment during a bus journey. | Representational Image

Kozhikode: Police here on Monday registered a case against a woman in connection with the suicide of a 42-year-old man after she allegedly posted a video on social media accusing him of sexual harassment during a bus journey, officials said.

Kozhikode Medical College police registered the case against Shimjitha Musthafa (35) of Vadakara under charges of abetment to suicide, an officer said.

On Sunday, Deepak U, a native of Puthiyara who was residing at Govindhapuram here, was found hanging in his room.

Deepak, who worked at a textile firm, had travelled to Kannur on a transport bus on Friday in connection with his work.

Musthafa, who was also travelling on the same bus, allegedly recorded a video accusing him of misbehaving with her.

The video was widely circulated on social media and reportedly came to Deepak’s notice, following which he allegedly ended his life, his relatives said.

Police had initially registered a case of unnatural death.

However, following a complaint by family members, a fresh case was registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for abetment to suicide, police said.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission also ordered a police probe into the incident and directed the North Zone Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police to submit a report within a week.

The case will be considered at the Commission’s sitting scheduled for February 19 in the district.

Meanwhile, BJP leader P S Sreedharan Pillai visited the bereaved family and alleged a delay in initiating a proper probe.

He also alleged that the woman who recorded the video was an active worker of a political party and had been an elected representative.

He claimed that such incidents, intended for financial gain through social media posts, were on the rise in Kerala.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

