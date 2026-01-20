Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi Walks Out Of Assembly Again As CM Stalin Moves Resolution To Adopt Address

Chief Minister M K Stalin (L) & Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi (R) | X @ians_india & File Pic

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi yet again walked out of the Assembly without delivering his Customary Address on the year’s opening session of the House on Tuesday. This prompted Chief Minister M K Stalin to successfully move a resolution urging the House to take on record the prepared Governor’s Address, which was tabled before the Members.

Raj Bhavan Clarification

Shortly after Ravi walked out the Lok Bhavan issued a three-page statement justifying the action. It contended the prepared speech contained “unsubstantiated claims and misleading statements” and ignored “several crucial issues troubling the people.” Besides, it claimed the Governor’s microphone was repeatedly switched off and he was not allowed to speak.

This is the fourth consecutive year when Ravi has stormed out of the House. On the first occasion, he deviated, in parts, from the prepared text and walked out when a resolution was being moved against his action. Two years ago, he refused to read out the complete text and last year he left without reading the address offended that his request for the national anthem to be played at the beginning of the session was not heeded to.

Law and Order Issues

On Tuesday, the Lok Bhavan statement said the address contained claims of the State attracting huge investments to the tune of over 12 lakh crores, which the Governor believed is far from the truth. “Many of the MOUs with prospective investors remain only on paper. Actual investment is hardly a fraction of it. Investment data show that Tamil Nadu is becoming less attractive for investors. Until four years ago Tamil Nadu, among the states, was the fourth largest recipient of foreign direct investment. Today it is struggling to remain at the Sixth,” it said.

The statement accused the prepared Governor’s Address of bypassing issues such as lack of safety for women, sexual assaults, POCSO Act cases, rampant drug menace and attendant suicides, and atrocities and Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

Education Concerns

It also claimed there is steady decline in standards of education and widespread mismanagement in educational institutions adversely affecting the future of our youth. “More than 50 % faculty positions are vacant for years and guest faculties are restive all over. Our youth are staring at uncertain future. It does not seem to bother the government and the issue is totally bypassed,” it said.

The Lok Bhavan faulted several thousand Village Panchayats being defunct because elections have not been held for years. “Crores of people are denied of their rights of grassroots democracy. This is against the letter and spirit of the Constitution...However, this does not find even a mention in the speech,” it said.

Besides, it said several thousand temples in the state are without Board of Trustees and are directly administered by the state government. “Millions and millions of devotees are deeply hurt and frustrated with the mismanagement of temples,” it added.

“MSME sectors are under huge stress due to visible and invisible costs of running the industry...” it said. The Lok Bhavan also claimed there is widespread discontentment among lower rung employees in almost all sectors. “They are restive and frustrated. No mention of ways to address their genuine grievances,” it said.

This time too the Governor’s office alleged the “National Anthem is yet again insulted and the Fundamental Constitutional Duty disregarded.”