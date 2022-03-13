Watch Video: Congress Working Committee meets to discuss recent poll debacle in 5 states

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met on Sunday to discuss the recent poll debacle in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and P Chidambaram were among those attending the meeting. Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma were among the G-23 leaders participating in the meet.

For the unversed, the Congress lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and could not wrest any of the four other states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier in the day, top Congress leaders discussed the party's strategy for the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament and decided to work in coordination with other like-minded parties to raise issues of public importance.

The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary strategy group was held at the residence of party President Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi was not present at the meeting.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also did not attend the meeting owing to ill health.

The meeting came hours ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet this evening to discuss the party's debacle and drubbing in the just-concluded assembly elections.

"We discussed issues to be raised during the session starting Monday. We will work in coordination with other like-minded parties to raise issues of public importance during the session," Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after the meeting.

"Among various issues to be raised during the session include evacuation and safety of Indian students in Ukraine, inflation, unemployment, labour matters, MSP for farmers as promised by the government. We discussed all these issues at the meeting," he also said.

Among others who also attended the meeting include Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, K Suresh, Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari.

Senior Congress leader A K Antony and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were also not present at the meeting.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 04:39 PM IST