6 Days On, No Breakthrough In Jamshedpur Industrialist's Son Kairav Gandhi’s Abduction Case

The 24-year-old Kairav Gandhi, son of a Jamshedpur-based industrialist, was abducted on January 14 and police have been unable to trace him even after six days of continuous investigation. The police have intensified efforts after the youth’s car was found abandoned in the neighbouring Seraikela-Kharswan district.

Kairav had returned to Jamshedpur in March last year after completing his MBA from Pune and was working as a director in his father’s company.

CCTV Footage Raises Abduction Suspicions

As per media reports, police have scanned over 500 CCTV cameras across Jamshedpur, adjoining districts and other states.

According to a report in The Avenue Mall, during the probe, investigators spotted a white Scorpio SUV with a 'Police' sticker at the Pata Toll Plaza in Chandil, suspecting it may have been used in the abduction. Officials noted that the sticker was removed midway.

The same vehicle later appeared in CCTV from the Purulia toll plaza, where only the driver was visible, to which police believes that Kairav may have been shifted to another vehicle between Chandil and Purulia.

Political Intervention Amid Rising Concern

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) MLA Saryu Roy on January 15 raised the issue with Director General of Police Tadasa Mishra, urging all-out efforts to trace Kairav. Roy, who represents the Jamshedpur West constituency, also spoke to East Singhbhum SSP Piyush Pandey, expressing concern over the incident.

The legislator said traders and members of the business community were feeling insecure following the abduction, stressing that the case involved the life of a young man. He suggested the formation of a special investigation team and coordination with police in neighbouring Bihar and Odisha.

Organised Gang Angle Under Probe

Police are probing the possible involvement of organised kidnapping gangs operating in Bihar and West Bengal. Investigators also found that the Scorpio was fitted with a number plate registered to a Bolero from Koderma, further strengthening suspicion. Records of kidnapping cases from the past decade are being examined, and known criminals lodged in jails are under surveillance.

SIT Formed, Multi-State Hunt On

Soon after, Kolhan DIG Anurjan Kispotta formed a joint Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers from Jamshedpur and Seraikela police. Seven teams have been formed some dispatched to Bihar and West Bengal, others tasked with CCTV analysis, while one team is gathering intelligence on Kairav’s close associates.

Ransom Calls From Foreign Number

According to news report in The Avenue mall, the kidnappers made 14 WhatsApp calls to Kairav’s father, Devang Gandhi and three calls to his uncle, Prashant Gandhi from a Thailand-based number, indicating the involvement of professional criminals.

Police said investigations are continuing and assured that all leads are being pursued.