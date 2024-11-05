 Sharda Sinha, Noted Folk Singer & Bhojpuri's 'Swar Kokila', Passes Away At 72; PM Modi Leads Nation In Paying Tribute
Sharda Sinha, Noted Folk Singer & Bhojpuri's 'Swar Kokila', Passes Away At 72; PM Modi Leads Nation In Paying Tribute

Sinha was a Padma Bhushan recipient synonymous with folk songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Maghahi languages. Her unforgettable voice immortalised several Bollywood songs.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Sinha, a Padma Bhushan recipient synonymous with folk songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Maghahi languages, was on ventilator support following a health complication due to multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. She passed away undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi on November 5, 2024 |

Noted folk singer Sharda Sinha, also known as 'Bhojpuri's Swarkokila', passed away at the age of 72 on Tuesday (November 5). She was admitted to AIIMS Delhi for treatment.

The legendary singer's folk songs lighted up the Chhath festival, considered to be Bihar's biggest festival. That the singer passed away on the day of Chhath festival has made devotees and her fans across the country and the world even more emotional.

Sinha is remembered for folk songs such as "Kartik Maas Ijoriya" and "Koyal Bin" as well as Bollywood numbers "Taar Bijli" from "Gangs of Wasseypur- II" and "Babul" from "Hum Aapke Hain Koun".

Earlier, in a post on X, AIIMS said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was continuously monitoring Sinha's condition.

Sinha, a Padma Bhushan recipient synonymous with folk songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Maghahi languages, was on ventilator support following a health complication due to multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his condolences are with the family and fans of Sharda Sinha and called her demise "an irreparable loss for the music world."

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha ji. Her Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs have been very popular for the last several decades. The echo of her melodious songs associated with the great festival of faith, Chhath, will always remain. Her demise is an irreparable loss for the music world. My condolences are with her family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" PM Modi stated in his tribute on X.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar issued a statement and note on the demise of Sharda Sinha.

"The Chhath folk songs sung by Sharda Sinha are played in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and all parts of the country. Her demise has led to an irreparable loss to the music world," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said in his statement.

