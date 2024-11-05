 Who Was Sharda Sinha? Know About Bhojpuri Folk Singer Who Died At 72
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWho Was Sharda Sinha? Know About Bhojpuri Folk Singer Who Died At 72

Who Was Sharda Sinha? Know About Bhojpuri Folk Singer Who Died At 72

In 2017, Sinha was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of cancer that affects the bone marrow.

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
Sharda Sinha | File photo

Renowned folk and playback singer Sharda Sinha,  who is known for her iconic Chhath Puja songs, passed away in Delhi on Tuesday (November 5). She was 72. The singer was hospitalised in AIIMS at the national capital and was on ventilator in a critical condition. Earlier today, the hospital issued an official statement to share Sinha's health update. 


In 2017, Sinha was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of cancer that affects the bone marrow. 

Who was Sharda Sinha? 

Sinha was an acclaimed folk singer celebrated for her Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magahi songs that brought the rich cultural heritage of Bihar to the forefront. She was also known as Bihar Kokila (Nightingale of Bihar). Her music captured the essence of local celebrations, festivals, and rituals, making her songs a staple in North Indian households, especially during occasions like Chhath Puja and weddings. Her Chhath Puja song Ho Dinanath has become synonymous with the festival. Some of her other popular tracks are Paniya Ke Jahaj Se Palki Aayi Re, Sasura Bada Paisawala, and Kahe Toh Se Sajna from Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's film Maine Pyar Kiya. 

FPJ Shorts
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin Revealed: Bookings Open in Europe, India from January 2025
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin Revealed: Bookings Open in Europe, India from January 2025
Guddi Maruti Reveals Divya Bharti Was 'Little Messed Up,' Denies Murder Claims: 'She Bent Down To See Sajid Nadiadwala's Car &...'
Guddi Maruti Reveals Divya Bharti Was 'Little Messed Up,' Denies Murder Claims: 'She Bent Down To See Sajid Nadiadwala's Car &...'
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: BCCI Unveils Dates And Venue For Marquee Event
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: BCCI Unveils Dates And Venue For Marquee Event
RTE Non-Compliance: 199 Of 218 Schools Under Raju Tadvi Found Compliant With Right To Education Act
RTE Non-Compliance: 199 Of 218 Schools Under Raju Tadvi Found Compliant With Right To Education Act

Sinha's popular Bollywood movie songs 

Besides championing folk music, the veteran singer also made her mark in Bollywood. She brought her distinctive folk touch to Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur with the song Taar Bijli. She also sang Hum Aapke Hain Koun's bidaai song Babul Jo Tum Ne Sikhaya, which still leaves listeners teary-eyed. Sinha also crooned Kaun Si Nagaria for the film Chaarfutiya Chhokare. Throughout her career spanning decades, Sinha received numerous accolades, including the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours, in 2018, recognising her contributions to folk music. In 1991, Sinha had received Padma Shri award. 

Sinha's personal life

Sinha was born on October 1, 1952, in Hulas, Bihar. She married Brajkishore Sinha in 1970. In September 2024, Brajkishore passed away after reportedly suffering from health issues. Sinha is survived by her daughter Vandana and son Anshuman Sinha. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Was Sharda Sinha? Know About Bhojpuri Folk Singer Who Died At 72

Who Was Sharda Sinha? Know About Bhojpuri Folk Singer Who Died At 72

Guddi Maruti Reveals Divya Bharti Was 'Little Messed Up,' Denies Murder Claims: 'She Bent Down To...

Guddi Maruti Reveals Divya Bharti Was 'Little Messed Up,' Denies Murder Claims: 'She Bent Down To...

Inside Priyanka Chopra's October Photo Dump: From Flaunting Abs To Enjoying Jalebis

Inside Priyanka Chopra's October Photo Dump: From Flaunting Abs To Enjoying Jalebis

Manisha Koirala On Her Battle With Ovarian Cancer: 'Spoke To Top Doctors, Felt Like I Was Going To...

Manisha Koirala On Her Battle With Ovarian Cancer: 'Spoke To Top Doctors, Felt Like I Was Going To...

Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Recalls Working As Bartender In London: 'Took Ketchup From McDonald's &...

Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Recalls Working As Bartender In London: 'Took Ketchup From McDonald's &...