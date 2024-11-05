Who Was Sharda Sinha? Know About Bhojpuri Folk Singer Who Died At 72

Sharda Sinha | File photo

Renowned folk and playback singer Sharda Sinha, who is known for her iconic Chhath Puja songs, passed away in Delhi on Tuesday (November 5). She was 72. The singer was hospitalised in AIIMS at the national capital and was on ventilator in a critical condition. Earlier today, the hospital issued an official statement to share Sinha's health update.



In 2017, Sinha was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of cancer that affects the bone marrow.

Who was Sharda Sinha?

Sinha was an acclaimed folk singer celebrated for her Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magahi songs that brought the rich cultural heritage of Bihar to the forefront. She was also known as Bihar Kokila (Nightingale of Bihar). Her music captured the essence of local celebrations, festivals, and rituals, making her songs a staple in North Indian households, especially during occasions like Chhath Puja and weddings. Her Chhath Puja song Ho Dinanath has become synonymous with the festival. Some of her other popular tracks are Paniya Ke Jahaj Se Palki Aayi Re, Sasura Bada Paisawala, and Kahe Toh Se Sajna from Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's film Maine Pyar Kiya.

Sinha's popular Bollywood movie songs

Besides championing folk music, the veteran singer also made her mark in Bollywood. She brought her distinctive folk touch to Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur with the song Taar Bijli. She also sang Hum Aapke Hain Koun's bidaai song Babul Jo Tum Ne Sikhaya, which still leaves listeners teary-eyed. Sinha also crooned Kaun Si Nagaria for the film Chaarfutiya Chhokare. Throughout her career spanning decades, Sinha received numerous accolades, including the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours, in 2018, recognising her contributions to folk music. In 1991, Sinha had received Padma Shri award.

Sinha's personal life

Sinha was born on October 1, 1952, in Hulas, Bihar. She married Brajkishore Sinha in 1970. In September 2024, Brajkishore passed away after reportedly suffering from health issues. Sinha is survived by her daughter Vandana and son Anshuman Sinha.