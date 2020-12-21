'Sharad Pawar should join NDA...': Here's why Ramdas Athawale thinks NCP chief can 'help' Modi govt

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar's track record as a leader of farmers would help the National Democratic Alliance, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said on Monday.

Athawale also told reporters in Goa, that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared to have lost the plot ahead of the state assembly elections and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party appeared set to win more than 200 out of the 294 seats in the poll-bound state.

"...Sharad Pawar and NCP should join the NDA. Sharad Pawar's experience as a farmer leader would certainly help the NDA. But whether the NCP joins or not, is dependent on them," Athawale said, while describing Pawar as an "old friend".

Athawale's comments come against the backdrop of the prolonged farmers' agitation on the borders of the national capital, who have demanded a roll back of the three controversial farm laws which were passed in Parliament earlier this year. Athawale said that the protests appeared to be "politically motivated".