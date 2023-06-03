 Shanghai-bound UPS cargo flight makes 'emergency diversion' to Delhi Airport
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

A UPS cargo plane from Cologne to Shanghai had to make an emergency diversion to Delhi on Saturday due to unreliable airspeed and availability of maintenance team at the Indira gandhi International Airport. The Boeing 747 UPS10 made the emergency diversion to the national capital as the international airport there has the resources to fix the issues in the aircraft.

This is a breaking story, more details to follow...

