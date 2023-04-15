 Full emergency declared at Delhi airport as IndiGo flight suffers technical snag
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFull emergency declared at Delhi airport as IndiGo flight suffers technical snag

Full emergency declared at Delhi airport as IndiGo flight suffers technical snag

The full emergency was subsequently withdrawn after the plane landed safely.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Image: IndiGo (Representative)

The Delhi airport declared a full emergency after an IndiGo plane bound for Bagdogra experienced a technical snag.

The flight, carrying 230 passengers and scheduled to land at Bagdogra International Airport at 4:10 pm, made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport at 3:30 pm.

Full emergency was withdrawn after plan landed safely

The full emergency was subsequently withdrawn after the plane landed safely.

In another incident earlier in the day, a Saudia Airlines cargo flight had to make an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after its windshield cracked mid-air.

The airport had made all necessary arrangements prior to the landing, and the flight touched down safely at 12:02 pm. Airport officials reported that the full emergency had been withdrawn after the landing.

This latest emergency landing follows an incident on April 1, when a full emergency was declared at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird strike shortly after takeoff.

Read Also
Hong Kong-bound cargo flight makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport after windshield cracks
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: One-to-one MLAs' meeting in Jaipur on 17 and 18 to resolve Congress crisis

Rajasthan: One-to-one MLAs' meeting in Jaipur on 17 and 18 to resolve Congress crisis

'Pilot will never become CM because…’: Amit Shah on Congress infighting

'Pilot will never become CM because…’: Amit Shah on Congress infighting

Full emergency declared at Delhi airport as IndiGo flight suffers technical snag

Full emergency declared at Delhi airport as IndiGo flight suffers technical snag

AAP calls for special Delhi Assembly session on April 17 to discuss CBI's summon to Arvind Kejriwal

AAP calls for special Delhi Assembly session on April 17 to discuss CBI's summon to Arvind Kejriwal

'I need to speak with you, please forgive me..I am leaving Mumbai..': Distressed IIT student had...

'I need to speak with you, please forgive me..I am leaving Mumbai..': Distressed IIT student had...