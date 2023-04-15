Full emergency declared at Delhi airport as IndiGo flight suffers technical snag

Image: IndiGo (Representative)

The Delhi airport declared a full emergency after an IndiGo plane bound for Bagdogra experienced a technical snag.

The flight, carrying 230 passengers and scheduled to land at Bagdogra International Airport at 4:10 pm, made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport at 3:30 pm.

The full emergency was subsequently withdrawn after the plane landed safely.

In another incident earlier in the day, a Saudia Airlines cargo flight had to make an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after its windshield cracked mid-air.

The airport had made all necessary arrangements prior to the landing, and the flight touched down safely at 12:02 pm. Airport officials reported that the full emergency had been withdrawn after the landing.

This latest emergency landing follows an incident on April 1, when a full emergency was declared at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird strike shortly after takeoff.