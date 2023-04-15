Hong Kong-bound cargo flight makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport after windshield cracks | Pixabay

On Saturday, a Saudi Arabian Airlines cargo flight from Jeddah to Hong Kong made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport due to cracks in its windshield.

The freight flight was declared in full emergency at 11:37 am on Saturday when a fracture in its windscreen was discovered. The Kolkata airport was prepared for the flight's arrival, and the Hong Kong-bound flight arrived safely at 12:02 pm.

The full emergency was lifted after the plane safely landed at the airport.

Full emergency declared at Delhi airport

The incident comes just days after a full emergency was declared at Delhi airport after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off.

On Saturday, April 1, full emergency was declared at Delhi airport after a Dubai-bound flight suffered a bird hit.

According to the TV reports, the FedEx flight had just taken off when it suffered bird hit.

A full emergency is declared when an aircraft is approaching an aerodrome in such a manner that there is a danger of an accident occurring.

According to sources, the step was taken so that the aircraft could land at the Delhi airport and technicians could check the plane for any technical glitch before the clearance.