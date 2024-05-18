This Is The First Time We Are Seeing An ED-Directed Ad: INC Kerala Slams Rashmika Mandanna For Her Video Praising Atal Setu |

A day after actor Rashmika Mandanna was trolled for posting a promotional video on her X (former Twitter) account praising the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, aka Atal Setu, Kerala Congress took to X, criticising the ad and calling it an ED-directed ad. The post said, "Dear Rashmika Mandanna Ji, The nation has seen paid ads and surrogate ads before. This is the first time we are seeing an ED-directed ad. It came out well. Good job! We noticed that the Atal Setu appears practically empty from your ad. Being from Kerala, we initially thought that Mumbai has such low traffic, so we checked with our friends in @INCMumbai. They informed us that the Rajiv Gandhi Bandra-Worli Sea Link has much higher traffic and shared a video for reference. Take a look at this video."

Dear Rashmika Mandanna Ji,



The nation has seen paid ads and surrogate ads before. This is the first time we are seeing an ED-directed ad. It came out well. Good job!



We noticed that the Atal Setu appears practically empty from your ad. Being from Kerala, we initially thought… pic.twitter.com/7pciuNRPVT — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) May 17, 2024

Netizens sprung into mixed reactions, some even questioning Kerala Congress raising the issue of development in Maharashtra. Some also alleged Congress of taking claim of credit for Bandra Worli Sea-link that was originally Nitin Gadkari's initiative and execution who was the PWD Minister of Maharashtra when it was built. @IndusFederalist said, "The Bandra Worli Sea Link was also initiated by a BJP/ NDA government. Nitin Gadkari was the PWD minister of Maharashtra then. But why is INC Kerala getting so worked up about infrastructure in Maharashtra?"

The Bandra Worli Sea Link was also initiated by a BJP/ NDA government. Nitin Gadkari was the PWD minister of Maharashtra then.



But why is INC Kerala getting so worked up about infrastructure in Maharashtra? https://t.co/uZuzABA8T5 — St Srikanth of Depot (@IndusFederalist) May 17, 2024

@AlertCitizenry said, "INC Kerala is getting worked about infra in Maharashtra, bcoz they’ve none to talk about in Kerala The 1st world class infra they saw was last month when a section of 6 lane expressway was inaugurated by Modiji. Malayalis are forced to go to Dubai to see such infra."

@DrRajeshPatil said, "That too was built by Gadkari. Even Mumbai Pune highway. Also all good roads of Kerala. Congress is only good in stealing."

That too was built by Gadkari. Even Mumbai Pune highway. Also all good roads of Kerala. Congress is only good in stealing — Dr Rajesh Patil (@DrRajeshPatil20) May 17, 2024

Rashmika Mandanna had posted video on May 16 praising Atal Setu. The post said, "South India to North India… West India to East India… Connecting people, connecting hearts!".

South India to North India… West India to East India… Connecting people, connecting hearts! 🤍 #MyIndia pic.twitter.com/nma43rN3hM — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) May 16, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reshared the video and said, "Absolutely! Nothing more satisfying than connecting people and improving lives."