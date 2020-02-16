Shaheen Bagh protesters await nod from police to march to Amit Shah's residence

Shaheen Bagh protesters will march to the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah for a dialogue over the new citizenship law after getting due permission from authorities, the organisers said on Sunday as security was enhanced in the area due to the planned rally.

The protesters, who had announced that they will take out the march on Sunday, said they are awaiting nod from the police which have sought some time.

A large posse of security personnel was deployed at Shaheen Bagh in south-east Delhi where hundreds of women protesters gathered to march towards the residence of Shah for a dialogue over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Barricades were placed at the site and the protesters were stopped after a little distance.