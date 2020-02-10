'How can you block public road?': SC issues notice to Delhi govt, police on Shaheen Bagh protests

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government and the Delhi Police over the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital.

A two-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and also comprising Justice K M Joseph issued notice to Delhi police and Government and posted the matter for next hearing on February 17.

The court was hearing two petitions seeking clearance of Shaheen Bagh, Kalindi Kunj road where anti-CAA protests have been going on for over 55 days.

During the hearing, Justice Kaul expressed discontent on the ongoing protests and said: "Protest has been going on for a long time, how can you block a public road?" The Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi had lately gained nationwide attention due to a continued anti-CAA sit-in by people, especially Muslim women against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register and National Register of Citizens.