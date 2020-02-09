Watch: Shaheen Bagh protesters open barricades to let funeral procession pass

The Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi has gained nationwide attention due to the continued protests by people, especially Muslim women against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), from almost two months now.
The protests drew tremendous amount of criticism in the leadup to the Delhi Assembly elections and was a major topic during the camapigning. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to Twitter and shared a fake video alleging that the "Shaheen Bagh protest is sponsored". Another BJP leader Parvesh Verma said, "Shaheen Bagh protesters will enter houses and rape your sisters, daughters."
Amid all the accusations that the protests were causing huge traffic and inconvenience to nearby residents, a video of the protesters opening the barricades to let a funeral procession pass has gone viral on social media.
Watch Video:
In a video, which has gone viral, the protesters can be seen removing barricades to allow the funeral procession of a Hindu person to pass.
The protesters, however, said that there was nothing unusual about the incident and it was done out of mutual respect.
"We respect each other and by allowing the procession to pass through, we have not done anything unusual. We have allowed buses and ambulances also," Shaheen, one of the protesters told ANI.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday deferred hearing against the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests to Monday as it did not want to "influence" the Delhi Assembly poll on Saturday, hinting it may refer back the matter to Delhi High Court to decide.
(With inputs from ANI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)