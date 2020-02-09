Watch: Shaheen Bagh protesters open barricades to let funeral procession pass

The Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi has gained nationwide attention due to the continued protests by people, especially Muslim women against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), from almost two months now.

The protests drew tremendous amount of criticism in the leadup to the Delhi Assembly elections and was a major topic during the camapigning. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to Twitter and shared a fake video alleging that the "Shaheen Bagh protest is sponsored". Another BJP leader Parvesh Verma said, "Shaheen Bagh protesters will enter houses and rape your sisters, daughters."

Amid all the accusations that the protests were causing huge traffic and inconvenience to nearby residents, a video of the protesters opening the barricades to let a funeral procession pass has gone viral on social media.

Watch Video: