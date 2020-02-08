Divided by language, united by love: Watch TM Krishna's unique renditions of 'Hum Dekhenge' at Shaheen Bagh

The anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area have been going since December 15. These protests which are led by women, mostly Muslim, turned political in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections. Two gun-wielding men opened fire in the area on two different occasions. One of them identified as Kapil Gujjar was heard saying, "Iss desh mein kisi ki nahin chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (In this country, no one but Hindus can have their say)."

Numerous activists and artists also visited Shaheen Bagh to encourage the protesters. Shubha Mudgal, Madan Gopal Singh, Ankur Tewari, Prateek Kuhad and band Advaita were among the few who performed in solidarity at the site.

Now, Carnatic vocalist, writer, activist and author T. M. Krishna performed a unique rendition of Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' at Shaheen Bagh. Krishna sung Faiz's poem in Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil as well.

Watch Videos: