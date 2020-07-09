Sending a signal? All Indian news channels except Doordarshan banned in Nepal

In recent times, there have been several incidents that have strained the relationship between the two countries. India considers Nepal's redrawing of its political map to incorporate three strategically important Indian areas as being an "artificial enlargement". India has called the incorporation of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura "untenable".

There had also been an incident at the border wherein one person from Bihar had been killed and two others injured after a confrontation with the Nepal police took a violent turn. While borders have been closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Indians had been visiting family across the border.

More recently, Nepal had allegedly stopped all repair work of river embankments in Bihar along the India-Nepal border, by erecting barriers and effectively putting a stop to work done by India to prevent flooding of its low-lying areas. The allegations had been made by the Bihar government.