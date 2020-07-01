Days after PM Oli casts aspersions on India, Pakistan PM Imran Khan extends support to Nepal

Indo-Nepal relations have been somewhat strained recently, with the neighbouring country redrawing its political map to incorporate three strategically important Indian areas, and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that efforts were being made to oust him from office.

The three areas that were incorporated through a Constitutional amendment were Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura -- something that has refuted, terming the "artificial enlargement" as being "untenable".

There had also been an incident at the border wherein one person from Bihar had been killed and two others injured after a confrontation with the Nepal police took a violent turn.