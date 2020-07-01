Days after PM Oli casts aspersions on India, Pakistan PM Imran Khan extends support to Nepal

Indo-Nepal relations have been somewhat strained recently, with the neighbouring country redrawing its political map to incorporate three strategically important Indian areas, and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that efforts were being made to oust him from office.
The three areas that were incorporated through a Constitutional amendment were Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura -- something that has refuted, terming the "artificial enlargement" as being "untenable".
There had also been an incident at the border wherein one person from Bihar had been killed and two others injured after a confrontation with the Nepal police took a violent turn.
Amidst all this, as per a Hindustan Times report, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has now decided to extend support to Oli. The Nepal Prime Minister is in the midst of an ever-widening rift with other members of the Nepal Communist Party.
"Efforts are being made to remove me from power, but that will not succeed," Oli had claimed.
He had followed this up with a somewhat oblique reference to India. "There have been various kinds of activities in the embassies and hotels," he had claimed, adding that if one listened to the news from New Delhi, "you will get the gesture". He had also claimed that some Nepalese leaders were involved.
Oli had said that while there had been no direct demand for his resignation, he had "smelt undercurrent movements". That seems to have changed since his allegations were made, as party leaders have now sought PM KP Oli’s resignation.
As per the HT report that quotes officials, Pakistan has sent a formal notice to the foreign ministry of Nepal, and Khan has proposed a call on Thursday.
The news comes even as India continues to have strained relations with China, and Pakistan alleges that India was linked to the Karachi Stock Exchange attack.
