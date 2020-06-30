As Nepal PM Oli casts aspersions on India, Communist Party veterans demand his resignation

More recently, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had said on June 28 that efforts were being made to oust him from office.

"Efforts are being made to remove me from power, but that will not succeed," Oli had claimed, without naming any person or country. He added that while nobody had directly asked him to quit, he had "smelt undercurrent movements".

Oli had followed this up with a somewhat oblique reference to India. "There have been various kinds of activities in the embassies and hotels," he had claimed, adding that if one listened to the news from New Delhi, "you will get the gesture". He had also claimed that some Nepalese leaders were involved.

Now however, it would seem that India did not have much of a role to play. As per a news update posted to Twitter by WION News' Sidhant Sibal, it had been the ruling party's executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" who had wanted Oli gone.

As per reports, Prachanda has said that it is he, and not India that seeks Oli's removal from office. He was reportedly speaking at a standing committee meeting. Following the revelation, many officials had expressed shock over Oli's earlier comments.