PM Modi Speech Live Updates: Free ration scheme extended till November, says PM Modi

Prime Minister to address nation at 4 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday. In a tweet, the Office of the Prime Minister (PMO) informed that he will address the nation at 4 pm today.
I urge countrymen to take care of themselves, says PM Modi
We are entering Unlock 2 and the season of cough, fever and cold is also about to start. In such a situation, I urge countrymen to take care of themselves, said PM Modi.
India is still in a very stable situation, in the battle against COVID-19: PM Modi
In comparison to other countries across the globe, India is still in a very stable situation, in the battle against COVID-19. Timely decisions and measures have played a great role, said Prime Minister.
Level of alertness seen during the earlier phases of the lockdown has been missing in recent days: PM Modi
Continuing in the same vein, PM Narendra Modi has said that in recent there has been negligence as far as following health and hygiene protocols is concerned. The level of alertness seen during the earlier phases of the lockdown has been missing in recent days, PM Modi said.
Nobody above the law: PM Modi
Nobody is above the law and everybody has to follow the rules and regulations announced by the government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, PM Modi has said.
If you see someone flouting norms, tell them to not do so: PM Modi
During lockdown, rules were strictly abided by. Now, govts, local administration and citizens again have to show similar caution. We need to have a special focus on containment zones. If you see someone flouting norms, tell them to not do so, said PM Modi.
In last 3 months, Rs 31,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families: PM Modi
Under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, we announced a package of Rs. 1.75 lakh crore. In the last 3 months, Rs. 31,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Also, Rs. 18000 crore deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers, said PM Modi.
Free ration scheme extended till November: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi has announced that a scheme announced earlier to supply free ration to the poor has been extended till November. Around 80 crore poor people will benefit due to this, PM Modi said, adding that the government expects to spend around Rs 90,000 crore on this scheme.
