 'Slapped, Hit With Slippers': Tamil Nadu's Independent Leader Airport Moorthy Attacked In Chennai By VCK Cadres; Video
VCK cadres allegedly attacked Independent leader Airport Moorthy in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai on Saturday

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 01:18 PM IST
Tamil Nadu's Independent Leader Airport Moorthy Attacked In Chennai By VCK Cadres (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Chennai: A group of people allegedly attacked Independent leader Airport Moorthy in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai on Saturday, September 6. The incident was recorded on camera. According to reports, the people who attacked Moorthy belonged were cadres of  Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

In a video that surfaced online, it could be seen that three to four people attacked the leader. One of the people slapped Moorthy two to three times, while another person hurled slippers at the leader. The police were also present at the spot when the leader was attacked.

Video Of The Incident:

One of Moorthy’s men tried to save him from the assault. A senior police official also came forward and tried to stop the attackers. Later, the accused managed to flee from the spot. One of the attackers was even holding a rod in his hand.

The reason for the attack is not known. So far, there are no reports of any police action against the accused.

