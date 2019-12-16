Sena leaders protest against Rahul Gandhi over Savarkar comment in Mumbai

A section of Shiv Sena party workers on Monday staged a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'rape in India' comment and for saying that his name was Rahul Gandhi, not "Rahul Savarkar."

While the Sena leadership has taken a conscious decision to not react to BJP’s call to choose between power and Savarkar, party leaders from Vile Parle in Mumbai shouted slogans demanding apology from Gandhi.

Shiv Sena leader Jitendra Janavle, who organized today’s protest, informed that he has dispatched ‘’Majhi Jamathep’’ written by Veer Savarkar.

"I hope after reading this book, Gandhi will refrain from insulting Savarkar," he noted.