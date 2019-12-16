Shiv Sena should break alliance with Cong as Rahul Gandhi doesn't consider Savarkar a 'patriot': Athawale.

Maharashtra: Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) President Ramdas Athawale has advised Shiv Sena to break its alliance with Congress in Maharashtra as Rahul Gandhi does not consider Veer Savarkar as a "patriot".

Speaking to ANI, Athawale predicted the future of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' and said, "Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar resulted in a rift between Congress and Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena believes Savarkar to be a patriot but Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi is not ready to believe in so." "Rahul in his statement said that his name is not Rahul Savarkar, his name is Rahul Gandhi. After this, I have doubts regarding the relationship between Congress and Shiv Sena. It seems that this government will not last long and will collapse soon," he added.

He also urged Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to come back with BJP and RPI in order to form a government in Maharashtra.

"If Congress doesn't believe Savarkar to be a patriot then why are they supporting Shiv Sena? Congress should immediately think about it. I would also like to tell Shiv Sena that they should not support Congress for the same reason. I would like to urge Shiv Sena to come back with BJP and a government of RPI, Shiv Sena and BJP should be formed here (Maharashtra)," he said.

In a stern message to ally Congress, Shiv Sena on Saturday said that it will not compromise with its stand on the Hindu ideologue, whom it described as a "God-like figure".

Hours after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's statement on Savarkar, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the Hindu ideologue had also a major contribution in the freedom movement like Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi.

"Every such God-like figure should be respected. There is no compromise on it," he added.