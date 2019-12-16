South Mumbai collectorate office garners Rs 383 crore

Mumbai: The South Mumbai division of the collectorate office has garnered Rs 383 crore so far from dues and arrears, lease renewals and transfer ofland titles, said Shivaji Jondhale, Mumbai city Collector. He further expects the revenue collection to increase to Rs 500 crore by the end of the financial year.

In the city, there are several plush gymkhanas and clubs like Bombay Gymkhana, Willingdon Sports Club, Islam Gymkhana, Parmananddas Jivandas Hindu Gymkhana, Woodhouse Gymkhana and Parsi Gymkhana, which were earlier sent notices to renew their lease terms.

According to officials, several gymkhanas have cleared their pending dues and thus the revenue collection observed a steep rise this time.

Reportedly, in South Mumbai alone, there are around 1,300 properties on lease. Of these, the lease of 600 properties (both residential and commercial, including clubs and gymkhanas,) had expired.

Interestingly, the revenue collection has increased since the state introduced a new lease renewal policy last year. As per the new policy, the lessee is now supposed to pay 25 per cent of the ready reckoner value of the property.

“Earlier, the amount for renewal was nominal and thus the revenue generated through it was also minimal. A change in policy has increased the revenue collection.

However, many people are still reluctant to pay the increased amount and claim that they do not earn much profit to pay the higher amounts on lease renewal. This places the entire process in limbo,” said Resident Deputy Collector Sampat Dawkhar.

According to the data received from the collectorate office, the revenue earnings have increased as compared to the previous years. In 2018, the total collection was Rs 323 crore and in 2017 it was only Rs 59 crore.