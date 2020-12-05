'Seems they haven't learnt any lesson': Fadnavis hits out at MVA govt as cops file charge sheet against Arnab

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hit out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government yet again, lending support to journalist Arnab Goswami as he faces an abetment to suicide case. His remarks come after the Raigad police on Friday submitted a chargesheet against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others in the 2018 alleged abetment to a suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik.

"Despite the prima facie observations by Hon Supreme Court on applicability of abetment of suicide in Arnab Goswami case and subsequent application by him before Hon HC for stay on probe, why has MVA Government hurriedly filed the chargesheet?" the BJP leader contended.