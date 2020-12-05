'Seems they haven't learnt any lesson': Fadnavis hits out at MVA govt as cops file charge sheet against Arnab

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hit out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government yet again, lending support to journalist Arnab Goswami as he faces an abetment to suicide case. His remarks come after the Raigad police on Friday submitted a chargesheet against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others in the 2018 alleged abetment to a suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik.
"Despite the prima facie observations by Hon Supreme Court on applicability of abetment of suicide in Arnab Goswami case and subsequent application by him before Hon HC for stay on probe, why has MVA Government hurriedly filed the chargesheet?" the BJP leader contended.
Interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother were found dead at his Alibaug bungalow in May 2018. The police had then found a suicide note purportedly written by Anvay, in which he held Goswami and two others responsible. He had alleged non-repayment of money owed to him by these individuals.
The charge sheet incidentally was submitted a day after Goswami moved the Bombay High Court, seeking to stay the filing the same.
Fadnavis had earlier taken to Twitter hailing the Supreme Court's decision to let the interim bail granted to journalist Arnab Goswami and two others in an abetment to suicide case continue till the Bombay High Court disposes of their plea. The top court had granted interim bail to Arnab Goswami on November 11, saying it will be "travesty of justice" if personal liberty is curtailed. Alongside he had also applauded the Bombay High Court for criticising the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over the demolition of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow earlier this year.
"The judgements pronounced by Hon SC and Hon Mumbai HC is a tight slap on the MVA Government. This should be an eye opener for this MVA Govt which should realise that they cannot suppress and silence every voice raised against them the way they did recently, by the abuse of power," he had tweeted at the time.
On Saturday he reiterated his earlier comments, remarking that it seemed as though the MVA government had not "learnt any lesson" from the two recent verdicts.
"Isn’t this a mockery of Hon Supreme Court’s judgement? Are they again trying to suppress personal liberty? It seems that MVA Government has not learnt any lesson from the 2 strongly worded judgements delivered on the very same day this govt completed 1 year!" he added.
