See Pics: Singer Sulochana Chavan receives Padma Shri from President Ram Nath Kovind

Maharashtrian famous Singer Sulochana Chavan received Padma Shri from President Ram Nath Kovind today.

President Ram Nath Kovind confeered Padma awards on 74 distinguished personalities. This year, 128 Padma awards are being presented and the first civil investiture ceremony was held on March 21 during which 54 personalities were given the honour.

Sulochana Kadam, popularly known as Sulochana Chavan, is known for her ‘lavanis’ in Marathi. At the age of 11, Chavan started singing professionally.

There are in all 10 Padma awardees from Maharashtra in art, trade and industry, medicine and science and engineering.

Renowned classical vocalist Dr Prabha Atre of the Kirana Gharana was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, which she dedicated to her parents, mentors and audience for their guidance and support.

Amongst the prominent awardees at the second investiture ceremony will be Padma Vibhushan recipients, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister late Kalyan Singh (posthumous) and classical vocalist Prabha Atre, Padma Bhushan recipients actor Victor Banerjee, and Krishna Murthy Ella and Suchitra Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech, the maker of coronavirus vaccine Covaxin, an official statement said.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 05:32 PM IST