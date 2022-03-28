e-Paper Get App
Padma Awards 2022: Bharat Biotech founders Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella conferred with Padma Bhushan; watch video

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 05:18 PM IST

Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) Chairman Krishna Ella (File Photo) | Photo credit: ANI

Bharat Biotech founders Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella were on Monday conferred with Padma Bhushan Awards at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Bharat Biotech founders got the award for their contribution in the field of medicine.

Bharat Biotech produced India's indigenous coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin.

Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian award in India after Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 05:18 PM IST