Padma Awards 2022: Bharat Biotech founders Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella conferred with Padma Bhushan; watch video

Bharat Biotech founders Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella were on Monday conferred with Padma Bhushan Awards at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Bharat Biotech founders got the award for their contribution in the field of medicine.

Bharat Biotech produced India's indigenous coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin.

Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian award in India after Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan.

📡LIVE Now#PresidentKovind confers Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan & Padma Shri Awards for the year 2022 at Civil Investiture Ceremony-II to be held at @rashtrapatibhvn



Watch on #PIB's📺

YouTube: https://t.co/zME2T43LQd#PadmaAwards2022 — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 28, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 05:18 PM IST