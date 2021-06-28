Schools can't deny admission on ground that child has declared name of one parent: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia

No school in Delhi can deny admission to a child on the ground of declaring the name of just one parent, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Monday. This assumes significance from the point of view of children who have lost one or both parents to COVID-19.

"No student in Delhi shall deny admission to a child on grounds that the child is declaring name of his or her single parent only," Sisodia tweeted.

An order to this effect has also been issued by the Directorate of Education.

Meanwhile, due to the pandemic that hit last year leading to a gap in the educational prospects of school students, the directorate of education (DoE) of the Delhi government has devised a three-stage plan for online teaching with specific activities for students nursery to class XII of the state-run and aided schools to compensate for ‘loss’ incurred.

The department will provide short notes and worksheets to students who can’t access online classes due to non-availability of digital devices. The arrangement will remain in place until the schools are not reopened in the national capital.

Starting next week, the schools will start seeking details of students and parents, update contact details, and make whatsapp groups to convey regular instructions to them. They will also prepare a list of students with smartphones, normal phone or no phone.