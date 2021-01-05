SC nod to Central Vista project: Key points of verdict

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the redevelopment plan for Central Vista, including the new Parliament building.

In a 2:1 majority verdict, a three-judge bench of justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna cleared the ambitious project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government with riders.

The Central Vista revamp, announced in September, 2019 envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs.