Central Vista project: PM Modi lays foundation stone for new Parliament building

"The new Parliament building will be modern, state-of-the-art and energy-efficient, with highly non-obtrusive security facilities to be built as a triangular-shaped building, adjacent to the present Parliament. Lok Sabha will be three times of the existing size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger," the release said.

The interiors of the new building will showcase a rich blend of Indian culture and diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles and architecture, it said. As per the PMO, the design plan includes space for a magnificent Central Constitutional Gallery, which will be accessible to the public.

However, no construction can immediately begin as various pleas against the project are pending before the Supreme Court. Earlier on December 7, expressing displeasure over the way the Centre is "aggressively" going ahead with the construction work of the Central Vista, the Supreme Court had allowed the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new Parliament building on December 10 but directed that no construction should take place.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions, which were challenging the project related to the redevelopment of the Central Vista in the national capital and were even levelling certain allegations of violations in the project.

(Inputs from ANI)