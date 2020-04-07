Sonia Gandhi on same page as Subramanian Swamy, asks PM Modi to cancel Central Vista ‘beautification’

While Subramanian Swamy might be the Nehru-Gandhi family’s chief nemesis, Congress President Sonia Gandhi appeared to be on the same page as the BJP Rajya Sabha MP as she asked for the Modi government to cancel the Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista beautification and construction project ‘forthwith’.

In a letter to PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi made five suggestions to battle COVID-19 pandemic in India. Along with asking for the beautification plans to be cancelled, she also said that all foreign visits of leaders including the President, PM Modi, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and bureaucrats should be cancelled.

She also wrote that austerity measures were the need of the hour and asked for proportionate reduction of 30% in expenditure budget other than salaries, pensions and central sector schemes.

She also urged PM Modi to transfer all money from PM Cares fund to the PM National Relief Fund for ‘efficiency, transparency, accountability’.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday welcomed the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet's decision to cut the salaries of the Members of Parliament by 30 per cent in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, also gave a suggestion to the government. He said that the construction of the new Parliament building worth Rs 25,000 crore should be postponed.

Taking to Twitter, Swamy wrote, "I have welcomed the MPs’ pay cut by 30% for a year. I also think the Rs.25, 000 crores new Parliament building construction should be postponed for a year too."

For the uninitiated, Subramanian Swamy is Sonia Gandhi's bete noire filing a host of cases against the Congress president and her ilk.

Among them is the National Herald Corruption case filed by Swamy against Sonia and Rahul which alleges that the company took Rs 90.25 crore in interest-free loans from INC and the loans weren’t repaid. He also alleged misappropriation of funds by both Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi.