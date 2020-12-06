New Parliament Building: Key features, dates, total cost and everything else we know so far

The existing Parliament building will be conserved as it is an archaeological asset of the country, Birla said.

Birla expressed hope that in the 75th year of independence, Parliament session will be held in the new building.

"The new building will showcase the cultural diversity of the country," he added.

Birla also revealed the details of the new building, including its cost. Here is what we know about the new Parliament building:

Cost

The estimated cost of the new Parliament building is Rs 971 crore.

Deadline

The construction is expected to be completed by 2022 before August 15 when the nation will celebrate 75 years of Independence.

Who will construct the new building?

In September this year, Tata Projects Limited won the bid to construct the new parliament building at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore. The new building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

2000 people will be directly involved in the construction of the new building and 9,000 indirectly.

Birla said sufficient steps have been taken to control air and noise pollution during the construction work for the new parliament building, which will have separate offices for all MPs and those will be equipped with the latest digital interfaces as a step towards creating 'paperless offices'.