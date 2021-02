SC issues notice to Centre, Twitter over plea seeking check on content, ads that 'spread hatred'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and microblogging platform Twitter and others on a plea seeking a mechanism to check content and advertisements spreading hatred through fake news and instigative messages through bogus accounts.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde while issuing the notice sought their response on the plea and tagged it along with similar pending plea.

It stated that in the absence of a mechanism or a law to check online content, social media platforms such as Twitter and others have been used by some persons to "amplify and call out for activities that are against the spirit of the Union of India".

The petition filed by BJP leader Vinit Goenka said that there are hundreds of fake Twitter handles and bogus Facebook accounts in the name of eminent people and high dignitaries.