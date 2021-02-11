Twitter vs Govt: As demand to ban social media giant grows, here is what each side says

It may sound far-fetched to some, but others online are convinced that a Twitter ban in India is imminent. With the company locked in a war of sorts with the Indian government, many in India are shifting to a new desi alternative to the social media platform. Over the last few days, the Indian government has repeatedly endorsed the Koo app. Several Union Ministers and high profile politicians have joined the Made in India platform, and government bodies such as PIB, Niti Aayog and MyGov.

But does this mean Twitter will soon be banned in India?

So far, there has been no official indication of this. While the two parties remain firm on their opposing viewpoints, the murmurs about a possible ban have primarily been the work of those wholly uninvolved in the discussions.

As of Thursday, many still continue to rail against the US-based company, with the hashtag "Ban Twitter India" trending repeatedly. Of course the posts about banning Twitter are being shared on the platform itself, but that is neither here nor there.

"The Govt. conveyed to the Twitter leadership that the manner in which Twitter officially allows fake, unverified, anonymous and automated bot accounts to be operated on its platform, raises doubts about its commitment to transparency and healthy conversation on this platform. Twitter leadership affirmed their commitment towards following Indian laws and rules," reads a PIB press release shared after the Secretary of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology met with top Twitter officials.

According to the press note Twitter had also expressed their "continuing commitment towards building their services in India" and called for greater engagement with the government.