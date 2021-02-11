Capitol Hill vs Red Fort: Govt pulls up Twitter for 'differential treatment' - Full text

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday expressed "dissatisfaction" over Twitter’s "differential treatment" of Capitol Hill riots in the USA and the the Red Fort incident in India on Republic Day. In a meeting with top Twitter officials, the IT Ministry made it clear that the company must comply with the country's laws irrespective of the platform's own rules.

This came as Twitter said it won't act against "news media entities, journalists, activists and politicians", citing the need to uphold freedom of expression, even though it has suspended over 500 accounts, and blocked access to several others within India.

The Ministry of Electronics & IT issued a press statement about meeting of Secretary IT with Twitter Inc. team later in the evening. Here is the full text of the statement:

On the request of Twitter, Secretary Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India held a virtual interaction with Ms. Monique Meche, Vice President Global Public Policy and Mr. Jim Baker Deputy General Counsel and Vice President Legal.