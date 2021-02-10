IT Ministry replies to Twitter via homegrown app Koo, says freedom of speech blog post is 'unusual'

The war between Twitter and the Indian government intensified on Wednesday after the IT Ministry went to the homegrown Twitter-like platform called "Koo" to reply to Jack Dorsey-led platform, saying this is unusual for the micro-blogging platform to release a blog post over the removal of several accounts related to farmers' protests.

Twitter on Wednesday morning said that it has taken a range of enforcement actions, including permanent suspension in certain cases, against more than 500 accounts escalated across orders from the Indian government for clear violation of its rules.

However, the company said that it does not believe that the actions it has been directed to take by the IT Ministry are consistent with Indian law.