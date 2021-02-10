FPJ Explains: What is Koo? All you need to know about Twitter's new desi challenger that BJP ministers are rushing to join

The Indian government has recently been at loggerheads with Twitter amid the ongoing farmers protest. As the protests are amplified by users of the microblogging platform, the government had reportedly called for more than a thousand Twitter accounts to be restricted, and directed the organisation to comply with its order to remove contents pertaining to "farmer genocide" hashtags.

The government has repeatedly said that the microblogging platform may face "penal action" for non-compliance. Nonetheless, even as the US-based organisation reaches out to the Indian government for formal talks, it has thus far refused to comply with the instructions.

But can Koo really replace Twitter?

While it is rather unlikely that Indian government handles and personalities will ever completely leave Twitter in favour of another similar platform, Koo's advantage lies in its regional focus. "Koo is an app built for Indians to share their views in their mother tongue and have meaningful discussions," the Google Play listing says.

And while the app is presently rated a whopping 4.7 stars, the comments left by reviewers seems to suggest that most of them have not actually used the app. "The interface seems very comical. It should be elegant. Giving it five star cuz its going to be at par with Twitter very soon. Also change its name," wrote one user.

For official handles, this can become a new platform to connect with the people of India in languages that they can understand. At the same time, it is unlikely that the international community as a whole will join Koo. As such, government handles will find it impossible to leave Twitter behind, at least in the near future.

The Koo app has also prompted many to recall Tooter, yet another made in India Twitter alternative. Despite extensive news coverage in the initial days, the app has remained somewhat obscure, becoming fuel for memes on Twitter.