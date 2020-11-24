Tooter, 'desi rip off' of Twitter goes viral - All you need to know about the new social media platform

A desi version of Twitter called Tooter has now left netizens abuzz. Well, it seems that the America-based microblogging site has got a new competition in the market.

Twitter users are now planning to give Tooter a shot and urged others to support Tooter.

A Twitter user said, "Tooter is the future of social media. Let's all be early adapters of #Tooter "

Some even reminded of how, now, Indian version of the banned apps were coming into the picture.

"As usual, this is sort of plagiarism lol Bhakts can leave twitter and detoxify the space. If Bhakts still don't sign up for #tooter, they're anti-national" a Twitter user said.

"PUBG - FAUG TWITTER - TOOTER FACEBOOK - ? Isn't the BJP government is shifting to Photo copy- wala from Chaiwala" said another.

Check out some tweets here: