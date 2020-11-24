Tooter, 'desi rip off' of Twitter goes viral - All you need to know about the new social media platform

A desi version of Twitter called Tooter has now left netizens abuzz. Well, it seems that the America-based microblogging site has got a new competition in the market.
Twitter users are now planning to give Tooter a shot and urged others to support Tooter.
A Twitter user said, "Tooter is the future of social media. Let's all be early adapters of #Tooter "
Some even reminded of how, now, Indian version of the banned apps were coming into the picture.
"As usual, this is sort of plagiarism lol Bhakts can leave twitter and detoxify the space. If Bhakts still don't sign up for #tooter, they're anti-national" a Twitter user said.
"PUBG - FAUG TWITTER - TOOTER FACEBOOK - ? Isn't the BJP government is shifting to Photo copy- wala from Chaiwala" said another.
Check out some tweets here:
So what is this new social media platform people are talking about?
The about section of Tooter says that "We believe that India should have a Swadeshi social network. Without one we are just a digital colony of the American Twitter India Company, no different than what we were under the British East India Company. Tooter is our Swadeshi Andolan 2.0. Join us in this Andolan. Join us!"
As mentioned by Tooter, it was originally forked from the Mastodon project.
The newly launched platform already has some big players. One can find PM Narendra Modi on the platform with a verified account. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too have their accounts on Tooter.
We are quite sure that users are now curious about what the platform has to offer. Well, it is quite similar to Twitter. While one would tweet on Twitter, on Tooter a user can toot just like the former. The user interface, too, is quite similar to Twitter and is blue in colour.
