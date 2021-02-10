Twitter's desi version Koo goes live: List of politicians, celebs who joined the app

Let's see who has joined the micro-blogging app so far.

1. Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad joined Koo and it seems that he has been actively koo-ing on the micro-blogging site. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) too joined the app after and has promoting the app both on Twitter and Koo.

2. Piyush Goyal

Union Railway Minister after joining Koo, tweeted, "I am now on Koo. Connect with me on this Indian micro-blogging platform for real-time, exciting and exclusive updates. Let us exchange our thoughts and ideas on Koo."