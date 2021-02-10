Twitter's desi version Koo goes live: List of politicians, celebs who joined the app

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, Twitter's refusal to restrict several accounts and remove some content has irked the Indian government. But even as Twitter clashes with the Indian government, there is a new desi app on the block -- the 'Koo' app.
Now, Union Ministers and official government handles are now rushing to join the new social media platform that appears to bear a rather startling resemblance to Twitter.
Let's see who has joined the micro-blogging app so far.
1. Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad joined Koo and it seems that he has been actively koo-ing on the micro-blogging site. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) too joined the app after and has promoting the app both on Twitter and Koo.
2. Piyush Goyal
Union Railway Minister after joining Koo, tweeted, "I am now on Koo. Connect with me on this Indian micro-blogging platform for real-time, exciting and exclusive updates. Let us exchange our thoughts and ideas on Koo."
3. Sambit Patra
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra is also among those who rushed to Koo. He tweeted that he had joined the newly-launched microblogging site. On Koo, he said, "I am in Koo now...do follow me"
4. Suzanne Bernert
German actress Suzanne Bernert, who played Sonia Gandhi in the movie The Accidental Prime Minister, too joined Koo. Welcoming Patra on the app, she said that she has been on the app since July 2020.
Official Handle of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) joined the list of government handles that joined the app.
Apart from Ministers and their Ministries, journalists and activists too were seen on the app. Republic TV is one among them.
The Koo app is a Made In India alternative to Twitter, which will allow people to express themselves in Indian languages. While sticking to the trend of having an avian logo, Koo features a yellow chick with a sketch of the Indian flag above it.
Endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the winner of the August 2020 AatmaNirbhar App Innovation Challenge held by the Government, Koo allows people to post updates and follow "interesting people" as well as viewing the fed in Indian languages and checking out the Trending page.