'Say China is an aggressor': After Galwan clash, Congress hits out at Modi govt over 'Chinese donations' to PM-CARES fund

In recent times even as the novel coronavius outbreak rages on, the BJP and Congress continue to take potshots at each other. After the ruling party raised the issue of funding to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, the Opposition has now countered that by questioning the recently set up PM-CARES Fund.

On Sunday, several Congress leaders spoke out against the Fund, wondering why contributions from Chinese firms were being accepted in the PM Cares Fund, even after the Galwan Valley clash. Set up in March, the PM-CARES fund has become a bone of contention for opposition leaders who seek clarity into the funds received. Their demand is that the donations received by the fund should be made public.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi posed several questions to Prime Minister Modi, urging the latter to "say China is an aggressor". He demanded that the PM spell out that China had encroached upon and occupied Indian territories. Modi, during his Mann Ki Baat address had incidentally said that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh.

"The PM should say we are not going to compromise and we will push China back," Singhvi said, adding the whole country, including the Opposition, will stand behind him if does so.