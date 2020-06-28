Rainwater enters residence of Bihar's Road Construction Minister; Twitter calls it 'poetic justice'

Netizens can be a cruel lot, with a distinct lack of sympathy for those they feel deserve their plight. In recent days, amid heavy rainfall, part of Bihar have been inundated. And one of the affected houses belongs to the state's Road Construction Minister.
And while some empathised with his plight, netizens were quick to point out the irony in the Road Construction Minister's residence becoming water-logged. Meanwhile, IMD senior scientist, Naresh kumar has said that Bihar and northeastern states will receive heavy rainfall in the coming two days.
News agency ANI quoted Minister Nand Kishore Yadav as saying that his Patna residence had been affected as the passage through which water generally flowed out had gotten blocked.
The situation has prompted many a comment from social media users, many of whom thought that there was a heavy dose of irony in the situation. "Poetic Justice," commented one Twitter user.
While some criticised the situation and the lack of preparations in anticipation of the monsoon season, others noted that the common man was in all likelihood facing a worse situation.
"Nature works in strange ways. Hopefully he'll understand the plight of common people who ply on flooded roads everyday," wrote another user.
Take a look at some of the comments:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)