Rainwater enters residence of Bihar's Road Construction Minister; Twitter calls it 'poetic justice'

Netizens can be a cruel lot, with a distinct lack of sympathy for those they feel deserve their plight. In recent days, amid heavy rainfall, part of Bihar have been inundated. And one of the affected houses belongs to the state's Road Construction Minister.

And while some empathised with his plight, netizens were quick to point out the irony in the Road Construction Minister's residence becoming water-logged. Meanwhile, IMD senior scientist, Naresh kumar has said that Bihar and northeastern states will receive heavy rainfall in the coming two days.

News agency ANI quoted Minister Nand Kishore Yadav as saying that his Patna residence had been affected as the passage through which water generally flowed out had gotten blocked.