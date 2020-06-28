'We always overcome challenges': Highlights of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 66th episode of "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that there could be any number of challenges but our country's history shows that it has always overcome them.

During his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "People are commonly talking about one thing- when will 2020 end. They feel it has been a year of many challenges. There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we've always overcome them. We've emerged stronger after challenges."

"The coronavirus pandemic was discussed the most this year. But people are also discussing when this year will end. Some are saying this year is not good and some say it is unlucky. I think about why this is happening. About 6-7 months back we did not know that coronavirus type of crisis will hit us. There were challenges this year like cyclone Amphan, locust swarm attacks and what is been done by neighbouring countries," the Prime Minister said.

"Problems and challenges come but should we consider 2020 as bad. I don't think so. No matter how many challenges come in a year, the year does not turn bad," he said.

"There is a new and strong opportunity for our generation and our start-ups. We should present India's traditional games in a new and interesting form," Modi added.

Further the PM also urged to follow social distancing rules and water masks at all times. "As compared to Lockdown, we need to be even more careful now during Unlock. If you don't wear masks, follow social distancing & other precautions, you put yourself as well as others at risk. I appeal to all countrymen to not be careless," he said.

PM said, "You would be seeing many inspiring stories of migrant labourers. In UP's Barabanki, labourers who returned from outside started working to restore natural form of Kalyani river.While staying in isolation, the way migrant labourers have changed things around them is commendable."

Speaking about the India-China border clash, PM Modi said, "The world has seen India's commitment to protecting its borders & sovereignty. In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territories."

He said, "Bharat mitrata nibhana jaanta hai, toh, aankh mein aankh dalkar dekhna aur uchit jawab dena bhi janta hai. Hamare veer sainikon ne dikha dia ke vo Maa Bharti ke gaurav par aanch nahi aane denge."