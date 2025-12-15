Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty Elected First Woman President Of Press Club Of India

Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty | X @NayanimaBasu

New Delhi: Senior journalist Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty was on Sunday elected as the first woman president of the Press Club of India.

Pisharoty's team swept all office-bearers and managing committee positions, scoring an emphatic 21-0, in the elections held on Saturday. The counting of votes took place on Sunday.

Afzal Imam was elected as the secretary general of the Club while Jatin Gandhi emerged victorious as the vice-president.

Press Club of India election result:—



President: Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty



Vice President: Jatin Gandhi



Secretary General: Afzal Imam



Joint Secretary: PR Sunil



Treasurer: Aditi Rajput #PCIElection2025 #PressClubElection pic.twitter.com/dIxA55YKSl — Press Club of India (@PCITweets) December 14, 2025

WE DID IT!!!



Meet @sangbarooahpish, the first woman President of the Press Club of India. Thank you all members of @PCITweets for your immense support for her and the panel.



Together we will #DefendMediaFreedom #PCIElection2025 @PCIOriginal2025 pic.twitter.com/oRrZVxsy2O — Nayanima Basu (@NayanimaBasu) December 14, 2025

Aditi Rajput (Treasurer) and P R Sunil (Joint Secretary) were elected unopposed.

The managing committee members are Niraj Kumar, Abhishek Kumar Singh, Jahanvi Sen, Ashok Kaushik, Kallol Bhattacharjee, Praveen Jain, Agraj Pratap Singh, Manoj Sharma, Nyanima Basu, P B Suresh, V P Pandey, Prem Bahukhandi, Sneha Bhura, Javed Akhtar, Rezaul Hasan Laskar, and Sunil Kumar.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)