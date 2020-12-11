Sambit Patra turns 46: Tracing the political journey of BJP spokesperson

Sambit Patra was born on December 13, 1974, in Bokaro Steel City. His father Rabindra Nath Patra worked in the Bokaro Steel Plant. Sambit Patra completed his schooling from Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Bokaro.

In 1997, Sambit Patra completed his MBBS from VSS Medical College and Hospital, Odisha.

In 2002, he did MS in General Surgery from SCB Medical College, Utkal University. In 2003, Sambit Patra cleared UPSC combined Medical Services and joined Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi as a Medical Officer.

He’s been a tireless enthusiastic social worker for over an decade and has done significant work for the upliftment of the unprivileged sections of the society. He’s the founder of Swaraj which comprises of Doctors and Policemen from all over India, is an NGO working for the emancipation of Dalits.