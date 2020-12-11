Sambit Patra turns 46: Tracing the political journey of BJP spokesperson

Sambit Patra was born on December 13, 1974, in Bokaro Steel City. His father Rabindra Nath Patra worked in the Bokaro Steel Plant. Sambit Patra completed his schooling from Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Bokaro.
In 1997, Sambit Patra completed his MBBS from VSS Medical College and Hospital, Odisha.
In 2002, he did MS in General Surgery from SCB Medical College, Utkal University. In 2003, Sambit Patra cleared UPSC combined Medical Services and joined Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi as a Medical Officer.
He’s been a tireless enthusiastic social worker for over an decade and has done significant work for the upliftment of the unprivileged sections of the society. He’s the founder of Swaraj which comprises of Doctors and Policemen from all over India, is an NGO working for the emancipation of Dalits.
Sambit Patra: Political Career
1- In 2006, Sambit Patra started an NGO named Swaraj to improve health and education of Dalits and Adivasis, especially in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
2- In 2010, Sambit Patra was appointed as the spokesperson of Delhi BJP.
3- In 2012, Sambit Patra reigned as the Medical Officer to focus on politics. He fought Municipal Elections as BJP's candidate from Kashmiri Gate, Delhi but lost the elections.
4- In 2014, Sambit Patra campaigned for the Lok Sabha elections and became a known face on the national television. After BJP achieved an absolute majority in 2014 elections, Sambit Patra was appointed as the National Spokesperson of BJP.
5- In 2017, Sambit Patra was appointed as the non-official director of ONGC by the ACC ( Appointments Committee of the Cabinet).
6- In 2019, Sambit Patra contested again. He contested the Puri Lok Sabha seat in 2019 General Elections but lost to Pinaki Misra of Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
