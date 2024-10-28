'Salman Khan Should Apologise To Bishnoi Community If Their Sentiments Have Been Hurt,' Says BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait | File Photo

Prayagraj: Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Tikait), has appealed to actor Salman Khan to issue an apology to the Bishnoi community. Tikait, while speaking to the media at a Kisan Sammelan in Prayagraj, emphasized the importance of respecting the sentiments of the Bishnoi community, known for its dedication to environmental and animal conservation, Tikait said: "The Bishnoi community has been a pillar in the efforts for environmental and wildlife preservation. If their sentiments have been hurt by any actions of Salman, he should apologise to them. If a simple apology can prevent harm and save lives, it is worth doing so to put an end to the controversy.”

About The Issue

Rakesh Tikait's remarks come in the wake of a recent threat issued by Lawrence Bishnoi, who warned of dire consequences for Salman Khan if he did not apologise to the Bishnoi community. The community's grievance stems from Salman's past involvement in a blackbuck poaching case, where the blackbuck is considered sacred among the Bishnoi's.

Tikait's intervention is aimed at easing the escalating tensions by seeking a peaceful resolution through a public apology. During the same interaction, Tikait also turned his attention to ongoing farmers' issues, particularly the demand for a minimum support price (MSP) guarantee. He reiterated the farmers' struggle, stating, “Farmers are not getting a fair price for their crops. The issue of guaranteeing MSP remains crucial, and our movement will continue until it is addressed.”

Tikait has been vocal about the government's policies regarding agriculture and has remained a prominent figure in the farmers' movement, which saw large-scale protests against farm laws inrecent years. His comments underscore the persistence of these concerns, even after the withdrawal of the contentious laws.

Tikait Shares His Views On Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

Tikait also shared his views on the recent assembly elections in Haryana, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious. He criticised the opposition parties for their lack of coordination and unity, attributing their defeat to a lack of “sacrifice” and determination.

"The opposition parties failed to contest the elections effectively. They lack the spirit of sacrifice that is necessary to challenge the ruling party. ‘Without this spirit, such results are inevitable in future elections," Tikait asserted.

He also expressed concerns over the role of electronic voting machines (EVMs), hinting at the need for greater transparency and accountability in the electoral process.